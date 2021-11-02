Moto G51 5G Gets NTBC Certification; 50MP Triple Cameras, Snapdragon 750G Chipset Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola is expanding its smartphone range with a couple of new phones. The latest one spotted is the Moto G51 5G, which is tipped to launch later this month. Syncing with this timeline, the Moto G51 5G was spotted on the NTBC certification website in Thailand. The certification suggests the launch is imminent for this Lenovo-owned smartphone.

Moto G51 5G Certified

The Moto G51 5G was spotted at the NTBC certification by popular tipster Abhishek Yadav. Here, we can see the smartphone with the model number XT2171-2. Interestingly, the same model number for the phone was spotted at other certification sites like the Chinese 3C listing. Unfortunately, apart from the model number, there's nothing much the certification reveals.

Moto G51 5G Features Listed

However, the Moto G51 5G has appeared at a few other certification sites. For instance, the phone appeared at the US FCC and the Chinese 3C listings. This also suggests the phone will launch in the global market apart from China. Reports also suggest the upcoming Moto G51 5G will launch in November.

The listings and other speculations have given us an idea of what to expect from the Moto G51 5G. For instance, the 3C listing reveals the upcoming Motorola smartphone would include 10W charging support. To note, there doesn't seem to be fast charging support for the Moto G51 5G, further indicating it could be a budget phone.

The smartphone also appeared on Geekbench, suggesting it would get its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with 4GB RAM. It will likely run Android 11 out-of-the-box, just like most new phones today. Apart from this, the camera specification has also been rumored.

Here, the Moto G51 5G is tipped to pack a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, an MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone is also said to include an FHD+ display.

Looking at the specs, the Moto G51 5G is tipped to be another mid-range phone. The Moto G51 5G price in India and its launch hasn't been announced yet. Considering the smartphone has appeared at a few certification sites, we can expect it to debut shortly.

