Moto G51 5G India Launch Today: Snapdragon 480+ Chip, 50MP Triple Cameras Expected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola has been gradually expanding its smartphone portfolio to include several new devices. Popularly, the Moto G series is getting a couple of new devices and the latest one to arrive is the Moto G51. The Moto G51 5G India launch is set for today, December 10. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming 5G device.

Moto G51 5G India Launch Details

The Moto G51 5G is set to launch today, December 10 at 12 PM Indian time. The phone will be available on Flipkart and can also be purchased on the Motorola India website. The price and precise features of the Moto G51 will be revealed on Flipkart and Motorola websites later today.

Moto G51 5G Features: What To Expect?

The new Moto G51 has been spotted a couple of times, giving us an idea of what to expect. Plus, the smartphone debuted in Europe previously revealing all its features. The upcoming Motorola phone is tipped to flaunt a 6.8-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display includes a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

The Moto G51 is rumored to pack a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The design of the new Moto 5G smartphone includes an IP52 rating for splash resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the Moto G51 5G was spotted with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset paired with Adreno 619 GPU. In fact, this would be the first smartphone to arrive in India with the SD 480+ processor. Other details include a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 10W fast charging support.

Moto G51 5G Price In India: What To Expect?

The Moto G51 5G price in India is one of the highly speculated debates. The phone is tipped to be available in a few RAM and storage variants, starting from under Rs. 20,000. This would up the competition in the affordable 5G market in the country. Also, rumors suggest the phone will arrive in Indigo Blue and Bright Silver colors. We'll know more once the phone launches later today.

