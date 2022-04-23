Just In
Moto G52 Design Revealed Via Hands-On Video Ahead Of April 25 Launch
Motorola is all set to debut its latest G-series handset Moto G52 on April 25 in India. The device was originally launched a few days back in the European market. The Indian variant will have a similar set of specs as the global model. Further, the India pricing of the upcoming Moto G52 was recently tipped online. Now, a hands-on video of the device has been spotted online just ahead of its official launch.
Moto G52 Hands-On Video Revealed
The video has been shared by tipster Mukul Sharma where the smartphone is spotted in Porcelain White color. We expect there will also be Charcoal Grey and Glacier Blue color options for the Moto G52 like its international variant. The hands-on video of the Moto G52 shows the design in its full glory. At the rear, it will come with a glossy finish and a pill-shaped camera module to house triple sensors.
So the moto g52 will launch in India on April 25. Ahead of the launch, here's the first-ever exclusive hands-on look of the device's Indian variant.— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 21, 2022
The device will feature a pOLED panel and the slimmest and lightest design in the segment 😍
Feel free to retweet 😉#moto #motog52 pic.twitter.com/flDaAvb6bQ
The Motorola logo is seen in the middle of the rear panel. At the front, the smartphone will have a less bezel around the edges and a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera sensor. The tipster also claimed that the Moto G52 will be the slimmest smartphone in the segment. It will measure 7.9mm in thickness and weighs 169 grams.
Moto G52 Features In India
In terms of features, the Moto G52 will sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which will support a dedicated microSD slot. Furthermore, the triple rear camera setup will include a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.
Upfront, it will feature a 16MP camera for selfies. A 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the device with support for 33W charging. Other features could include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an IP52 rating, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Moto G52 Expected Price In India
Going by the previous info, the Moto G52 will come with a box price of Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the actual selling price will be Rs. 17,999. In this range, the device will be a great competitor for other mid-range devices. Additionally, it is confirmed to be available for purchase via Flipkart in the country.
