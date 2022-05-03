Moto G52 First Sale In India Today: Price And Launch Offers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Moto G52 was launched in the country last week and comes with a triple-camera setup, a pOLED display, and a slew of other notable specs and features. The recently launched smartphone is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 PM. Here's more about the price, availability, offers and more. Also, check out if the Motorola smartphone is worth buying.

Moto G52 Price And Offers

The Moto G52 has been launched in two storage configurations - a base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage space and a high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage space. These variants are priced at Rs. 14,499 and Rs. 16,499 respectively. Interested buyers can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart and select retail stores across the country starting from 12 PM today. The Motorola smartphone comes in two colors - Porcelain White and Charcoal Gray.

Buyers will get an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on using an HDFC Bank credit card for the purchase. Besides this, the Jio subscribers opting for the Moto G52 will get benefits worth Rs. 2,549, which includes a cashback of Rs. 2,000 on recharges and Rs. 549 discount on an annual subscription of ZEE5. Furthermore, Flipkart will also provide EMI options for buyers who want to exchange an older smartphone to buy the Moto G52.

Moto G52 Specifications

To recap, the Moto G52 launched last week in the country comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and has a refresh rate of 90Hz. Running Android 12 OS without any customization, the smartphone features a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor, DC dimming and other goodies.

The Motorola smartphone makes use of a triple-camera setup, which houses a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens that doubles as the depth sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor with f/2.4 lens. Other aspects of the Moto G52 include a microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB of expandable storage space, camera aspects, including Smart Composition, Dual Capture, Live Moto, Pro Motion, Spot Color and more.

A 5000mAh battery powers the Moto G52 from within alongside 33W fast charging support. The other aspects of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

