Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus tipped to launch in India on August 22

Motorola recently announced the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus. These special edition smartphones are the successors to the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. During the announcement, the company suggested that the smartphones will soon be shipped to various countries, including India.

Now, a report by BGR India claims that the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus will be launched in India by the end of this month. The information is obtained from a Motorola representative who says August 22 is the launch date for both the smartphones. Needless to say, the company has not officially confirmed the news, but we wouldn't be surprised if it turns out to be legit.

Just to recall, the Moto G5S comes with a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display with Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, it packs a 1.4GHz 64-bit Octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB default memory capacity, which can be further extended up to 128GB.

Running on Android 7.1 Nougat OS, the Moto G5S features a 16MP main camera at its rear with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, dual tone LED flash and FHD 1080p video recording. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with a similar aperture and LED flash. There is also a fingerprint sensor embedded into the home button.

The other aspects include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE and a 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging. The Moto G5S is priced at 249 Euros (around Rs. 19,000)

Moving on, the Moto G5S Plus has a larger 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with the Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The hardware aspects include a 2GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC. This smartphone has been launched in two storage variants; 3GB RAM and 32GB and 4GB RAM and 64GB both supporting up to 128GB expandable storage.

Based on Android 7.1 Nougat, the Moto G5S Plus boasts of a dual camera setup at its rear with two 13MP sensors (RGB and monochrome). This camera setup has dual tone LED flash, 4K video recording support and f/2.0 aperture. Up front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies with f/2.0 aperture and flash. The other features on board are almost similar to that of the Moto G5S.

The Moto G5S Plus is priced starting from 299 Euros (approx. Rs. 23,000).

Other than that, Motorola is gearing up for the launch of Moto X4, which has recently been leaked in a render. You can read about that here.