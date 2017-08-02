Moto G5S and G5S Plus announced with Android 7.1 Nougat

After the many rumors and speculations regarding the Moto G5S and G5S Plus, Moto has finally announced these smartphones.

These special edition smartphones are the successors to the Moto G5 and G5 Plus those were announced earlier this year at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in late February in Barcelona. Being the successors, the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus come with slightly upgraded specifications and features. Also, these new phones have special camera features too.

Both the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus arrive with a metal unibody design and have new Moto Experiences such as Night Display and Quick Reply. Also, these new smartphones feature a water-repellent nano-coating.

Moto G5S specs The Moto G5S adorns a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display with Gorilla Glass 3. Under its hood, the smartphone is equipped with a 1.4GHz 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB default memory capacity, which can be further extended up to 128GB. Booting on Android 7.1 Nougat OS, the Moto G5S has a 16MP main camera at its rear with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, dual tone LED flash and FHD 1080p video recording. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with a similar aperture and LED flash. There is a fingerprint sensor embedded into the home button. The other aspects include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE and a 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging. Moto G5S Plus specs The Moto G5S Plus boasts of a larger 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with the Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The hardware aspects include a 2GHz octa-core Snapdrgon 625 SoC. This smartphone has been launched in two storage variants - 3GB RAM and 32GB and 4GB RAM and 64GB both supporting up to 128GB expandable storage. Based on Android 7.1 Nougat, the Moto G5S Plus boasts of a dual camera setup at its rear with two 13MP sensors (RGB and monochrome). This camera setup has dual tone LED flash, 4K video recording support and f/2.0 aperture. Up front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies with f/2.0 aperture and flash. The other goodies on board are pretty identical to that of the Moto G5S. Also read: Moto Z2 Force announced with dual cameras, shatterproof display and more Dual camera on Moto G5S Plus The Moto G5S Plus' dual camera setup comes with special features such as the ability to replace the background mode, adding selective black and white coloring, selective focus mode for portraits and adding blurred background effect to mention a few. Price and Availability The Moto G5S is priced at 249 Euros (approx. Rs. 19,000) while the Moto G5S Plus is priced starting from 299 Euros (approx. Rs. 23,000). These smartphones have been launched in Gray and Gold color options and will go on sale in the global markets starting from this month.