Moto G5S Plus gets Rs. 1,000 permanent price cut; now available at Rs. 14,999

Back in the last week, Motorola announced a price cut on some its smartphones on both online and offline channels on account of Christmas sales. Now, the Moto G5S Plus has got a permanent price cut.

Motorola has announced a Rs. 1,000 permanent price taking it down to Rs. 14,999 from its launch price of Rs. 15,999. The Moto G5S Plus was launched in India in August along with the Moto G5S. These smartphones come as the successors to the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus those were launched earlier this year at the MWC 2017 and released in March in the country.

The Moto G5S Plus is available in two color options - Blush Gold and Lunar Gray. The smartphone can be purchased via Amazon India and the Moto Hub stores across the country. In addition to the price cut offered by the company, the online retailer Amazon is offering no cost EMI offers on select credit cards and exchange offer as well on the purchase.

The Moto G5S Plus boasts a metal unibody design and is made using high-grade aluminum. The smartphone bestows a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display topped with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. At its heart, the smartphone employs an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space that can be expanded further up to 128GB with the help of a microSD card.

Running Android 7.0 Nougat OS, the Moto G5S Plus will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update in the near future. The device has a fingerprint sensor embedded into its home button at the front. A 3000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within giving it a decent backup with the Turbo Charging feature.

For imaging, the smartphone makes use of 13MP dual camera sensors at its rear. The dual camera setup renders selective focus mode to click portraits, selective black and white coloring, the ability to blur the background, and the ability to replace the background to mention a few. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera along with flash.