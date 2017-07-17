Moto G5S Plus with dual-camera setup leaked again, launch expected on July 25

Motorola Moto G series is one of the most widely popular and profit-earning smartphone line-up for the company. The latest Moto G handsets- the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus offers a great combination of latest software and hardware making them one of the top Android devices for price-conscious users.

The Lenovo owned smartphone maker is now planning to add more surprises to the category by adding new camera hardware to its Moto G line-up. Last week we saw some leaked images of Moto G5S Plus, which showed a possible dual-camera setup making its way to the Moto's budget series. The images also showed that the handset will sport a metal design.

Today we have some more leaks of the upcoming Moto G handset. As per a report by SlashLeaks, Lenovo is planning to launch Moto G5S Plus with a slightly larger display, anodized aluminum body and dual camera setup as its highlight feature.

The new camera hardware will offer improved bokeh or the depth-of-field effect. It will be a standard 13MP+13MP affair with one RGB and one Monochrome sensor.

The website further reveals that the handset will feature a 5.5-inch Full HD (1080p) display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The upcoming smartphone is expected to ship with Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

As far as other features are concerned, the smartphone is expected to feature a fingerprint scanner, selfie camera with LED flash and Dolby Atmos Audio support.

As noted, Lenovo is hosting an event in New York on July 25, where the Chinese tech giant might unveil the Moto Z2 Force with a shatterproof screen. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the device that might be launched in the coming days.

We will keep a close eye on Moto's upcoming plans for the consumers. Stay tuned on GIZBOT.

Image Source: SlashLeaks