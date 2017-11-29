Moto G6 and Moto E5 likely to get Play variants

Motorola is one of the smartphone brands that follow the pattern of launching toned-down variants of its devices. The company has announced devices with the Play suffix such as Moto Z2 Play and Moto G4 Play.

While Moto Z2 Play is a mid-range smartphone with a semi-modular design supporting Moto Mods, the Moto G4 Play launched in 2016 is a watered-down variant of the Moto G4 and G4 Plus launched last year, This year, the Moto G5 and G5 Plus were announced in February but these did not get the Play variant.

Going by a recent tweet posted by reliable tipster Evan Blass on his Twitter handle @evleaks, it looks like the company is all set to launch two Play smartphones in 2018. It is believed that the Moto G6 and Moto E5 series of phones will get the Play variants. Last month, he posted a tweet tipping the presence of the Moto G6 Play and now he hints at the existence of the Moto E5 Play.

Notably, the Play variant will be joining the regular and Plus variants of these phones. Having said that, the alleged Moto E5 Play will be the first time that the Play device will be launched for the Moto E series.

As of now, these are the only details those were revealed by the famed tipster. The other details of these smartphones to be launched next year remain scarce.

This year, the brand owned by Lenovo took the wraps off four smartphones in the G series. The first batch comprised of the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus and was launched at the MWC 2017 tech show in February. The second batch came in the month of August with the Moto G5s and Moto G5s Plus. Interestingly, the Moto G5s Plus was launched with a dual camera setup at its back. We can expect the Moto G6 Plus slated for the next year to also feature such a camera setup but it remains to be seen if the Play variant will also get the same.