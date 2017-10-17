Moto G6 Play likely to be launched with G6 and G6 Plus in 2018

Motorola owned by Lenovo appears to be all set to launch three smartphones in the G series in 2018. Well, the rumors have it that the Moto G6 Play will be launched by the company next year along with the Moto G6 and G6 Plus.

The information has come out from the trusted Twitter-based tipster Evan Blass via a tweet. He has revealed that the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play smartphones will be launched in 2018. Given that he is known for his accuracy in revealing leaks and renders of the upcoming phones, we can expect the G6 Play edition of the G6 to be launched next year.

Notably, Motorola skipped the Play edition for this year's G5 and announced other phones - the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus. If the information revealed by the tweet turns out to be true, then the Moto G6 Play will be launched by the company. The last time that the Play edition was launched was in 2016 - the Moto G4 Play.

Besides revealing that we will see the return of the Play edition to the Moto G lineup along with the G6 and G6 Plus, Blass did not reveal any further information regarding these devices. Also, it is too early to speculate about the Moto G6 lineup of smartphones. One thing that we can expect is that these upcoming smartphones will have notable improvements in comparison to the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus.

Given that the Snapdragon 636 SoC has been announced with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem to support working on 5G networks, we can expect the Moto G6 series to be launched with the modem. Going by the launch pattern of the Moto G smartphones, we can expect the Moto G6 series to be launched sometime in early 2018.