Moto G6 and G6 Play India launch pegged for June 4

Motorola owned by Lenovo announced the Moto G6 series of smartphones globally in April. Following the same, an official teaser from the company hinted that the India launch of these phones could be nearing. Lately, a report suggested that the G6 lineup phones will be exclusive to Flipkart and that the India launch could happen on May 21.

A recent report by Smartprix claims that the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play will be launched in India on June 4. It rules out the May 21 launch of these smartphones as tipped by the previous reports. However, we are yet to get an official information from the company.

Official teaser

In order to create a hype around the launch of these smartphones, Motorola India posted a tweet reading, "Gear up for the #motog6 and #motog6play, designed with you in mind." The link within the tweet redirected to a landing page with Notify Me buttons for these phones. Notably, these smartphones have already been released in select markets such as China and Brazil.

Moto G6 specs

The Moto G6 bestows a 5.7-inch FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. There is a 3D glass back design. Under its hood, it employs a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. For imaging, the device features dual rear cameras with 12MP and 5MP sensors and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The smartphone gets the power from a 3000mAh battery and has connectivity features such as 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

Moto G6 Play specs

The Moto G6 Play adorns a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. At its core, there is a Snapdragon 430 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The camera department comprises of a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo and gets the power from a more capacious 4000mAh battery. The connectivity aspects include a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE and Bluetooth 4.2.