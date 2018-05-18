Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play will be Flipkart exclusive devices

Motorola is all set for the launch of the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play in India on the 21st of May 2018. According to a report from BGR, the Moto G6 series of smartphones will be a Flipkart exclusive. Last year, the Moto G5 series was made available on Amazon and Flipkart, and this year, Flipkart has bagged a deal with Motorola, similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note series. Considering the Motorola's launching strategy, the smartphone will be made available on Flipkart on the next day itself

Motorola recently launched the Moto G6 in China with custom ZUI 3.5 called the Moto 1s and the company is most likely to launch the Moto G6 and G6 Play in India without any customisation. As of now, there is no information about the launch of the Moto G6 Plus in India.

Moto G6 Play specifications

The Motorola Moto G6 Play flaunts a 5.7-inch HD+ display with the aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, clubbed with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage; expandable up to 128GB. The Moto G6 Play features a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash, as well as an 8MP front camera with 80-degree lens and f/2.2 aperture. The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo OS. The main USP of the Moto G6 Play is its large 4,000mAh battery that comes with TurboCharge support. There are connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and the usual sensors. The smartphone is also available in Gold and Indigo colours.

Moto G6 specifications

The Moto G6 sports a 5.7-inch screen with full-HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core SoC (Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB RAM. The smartphone offers 32GB inbuilt storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The Moto G6 has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 12MP primary sensor f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. This dual-SIM smartphone runs stock Android 8.0 Oreo OS and it packs a 3,000mAh battery. Connectivity options onboard include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3.5mm earphone jack. The Moto G6 comes in Indigo and Silver colour variants.

