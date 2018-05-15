Motorola to launch the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India

Motorola, the smartphone brand owned by Lenovo is all set to launch the 6th generation Moto G series of smartphones in India. The company has started to tease the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play. In fact, it has gone a step ahead and created a dedicated page, which speaks about the phone. However, as of now, there is no news regarding the launch of the Moto G6 Plus, which is the most interesting and powerful smartphone amongst the Moto G6 series.

As of now, there are no details regarding either pricing or actual launch date of these devices. As the launch date gets nearby, we will be able to get more details on these aspects. As these smartphones have already been launched in Brazil, here are the complete tech specifications of the same.

Moto G6 Play

The Motorola Moto G6 Play flaunts a 5.7-inch HD+ display with the aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, clubbed with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage; expandable up to 128GB. The Moto G6 Play features a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash, as well as an 8MP front camera with 80-degree lens and f/2.2 aperture. The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo OS. The main USP of the Moto G6 Play is its large 4,000mAh battery that comes with TurboCharge support. There are connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and the usual sensors. The smartphone is also available in Gold and Indigo colours.

Moto G6

The Moto G6 sports a 5.7-inch screen with full-HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core SoC (Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB RAM. The smartphone offers 32GB inbuilt storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The Moto G6 has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 12MP primary sensor f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. This dual-SIM smartphone runs stock Android 8.0 Oreo OS and it packs a 3,000mAh battery. Connectivity options onboard include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3.5mm earphone jack. The Moto G6 comes in Indigo and Silver colour variants.