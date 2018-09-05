Moto G6 Plus India launch set on September 10: Specs, features and availability

After completing all the test for a month Lenovo owned Motorola has finally announced that its upcoming Moto G6 Plus will be launch in India on September 10. The smartphone was introduced back in April along with the Moto G6. So if you are interested in the device then this might be a good news for you.

Motorola India posted a tweet on their official handle saying, "The new #motog6plus is set to arrive on 10th September and is built to give you more with every feature!

Which one are you most excited about? Take a screenshot and share it with us! #BuiltForMore"

Moto G6 Plus specifications

The Moto G6 Plus comes with a 5.93-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC with Adreno 508 GPU, clubbed with 6GB or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. If that is not enough then you can also expand the memory up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Moto G6 Plus sports a dual rear camera with the combination of a 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, Dual Autofocus Pixel technology, f/1.7 aperture, 1.4um pixel size, and 5MP secondary rear camera. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8MP camera sensor with LED flash for better selfies and video calling.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, front-ported loud speaker, Dolby Audio, and 3 mics. The smartphone also comes with a fingerprint scanner placed on the home button of the phone.

The Moto G6 Plus is fueled by a 3200mAh non-removable battery with Turbo charging support. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The Moto G6 Plus comes in Deep Indigo and Nimbus color options. We should know the price of the smartphone when it gets official on September 10.