Moto G6 Plus to launch in India with the Snapdragon 660 chipset

Motorola is all set for the launch of the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play in India on the 4th of June 2018. As of now, there is no information about the launch of the Moto G6 Plus in India. However, according to a leaked image, the company might launch a revamped Moto G6 Plus in India on a later date with a powerful chipset, compared to the international version.

Why the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC?

According to a leaked image, the Moto G6 Plus, which is expected to launch in India will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset, instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset, which powers the global version. This looks like an appreciable move from the company, as they already have the Moto X4, which runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset. With a more powerful chipset, the smartphone will compete against the likes of the Nokia 7 Plus. This means the Moto G6 Plus could cost more than the Moto X4. With the new chipset, the Moto G6 Plus also gets 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. except for these changes, the smartphone is likely to remain identical to the original Moto G6 Plus, which was launched in Brazil.

Moto G6 Plus specifications

The Motorola Moto G6 Plus arrives with a slightly larger 5.93-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1,080×2,160 pixels screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 660 processor, along with Adreno 508 GPU and 6GB RAM.

The smartphone offers 64GB of internal storage and support for storage expansion up to 128GB via a microSD card. Moto G6 Plus's camera department is same as that of the Moto G6. The smartphone runs stock Android 8.0 Oreo and it is backed by a 3,200mAh battery with TurboCharge support. In terms of connectivity, the Moto G6 Plus offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone is offered in Indigo and Gold colors.

