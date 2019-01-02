Moto G6 Plus receiving Android 9 Pie update in India

It has been a while since the Android Pie has made its way to the market officially. Released back in August this year, the update has made its way to a number of smartphones. Like most of the smartphone manufacturers, Motorola has also rolled out the latest Android version to a couple of its smartphones including Moto X4 and Motorola One Power. Now, the latest Moto smartphone to join the Android Pie bandwagon is the Moto G6 Plus. The Moto G6 Plus units in India are all set to receive the Android Pie update suggests an official Motorola changelog.

The latest update for the Moto G6 Plus will bring along all the Android Pie goodies with it such as Adaptive Brightness, Adaptive Battery, and Do no to Disturb mode to deliver an enhanced user experience on the device. The update is also expected to introduce a gesture-based navigation system. The new update will also bring along the December 2018 Android security patch with it.

Currently it is unknown how much the update weighs in size, however, the update is being made available as an OTA (over-the-air) and the update will be available for Indian users. Considering that Motorola has been actively rolling out the latest Android Pie update for its smartphones lately we can expect it sometime soon.

Moto G6 Plus specifications:

Launched back in May this year, the Moto G6 Plus is a mid-range offering by the American smartphone manufacturer. The smartphone measures 160 x 75.5 x 8mm in dimensions and weighs just 167 g. The smartphone comes with a decent 5.93-inch IPS LCD display panel that offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The display comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for screen protection.

Backing up the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset that clocks at 2.2 GHz and is paired with Adreno 508 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. The processor is further clubbed with 6GB of RAM to take care of the multitasking and 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The device runs on a 3,200mAh battery which comes with Quick Charge support.