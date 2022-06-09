Moto G62 5G With Snapdragon 480+, Triple Cameras Launched; India Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola seems to be on a launching spree, releasing a sleuth of new smartphones. One such new launch is the Moto G62 5G, which has just debuted in the Brazilian market. The new smartphone comes as an affordable mid-range 5G device, which seems to be rising in popularity these days.

Moto G62 5G Features: What's New?

The new Moto G62 5G flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The design of the smartphone looks typical with the Motorola branding on the rear panel. The display includes a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Speaking of cameras, the Moto G62 5G includes a triple-camera setup at the rear. It comes with a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The ultra-wide lens packs an f/2.2 aperture with a 118-degree field-of-view. Up front, there's a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Moto G62 5G draws power from the Snapdragon 480+ chipset, which is a 5G processor in the mid-range tier. The octa-core chipset is backed by Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Motorola has included a micro-SD card slot for further memory expansion.

Additionally, the Moto G62 5G comes with a whopping 5,000 mAh battery paired with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. It also includes the usual connectivity options like 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and others.

Moto G62 5G India Price, Availability

The new Moto G62 5G is currently available in the Brazilian market. However, Motorola hasn't revealed the price of the new smartphone yet. On the other hand, the phone is listed on the official website and is expected to go on sale soon. The new Moto G62 5G is available in Graphite and Green colors.

Presently, the Moto G62 5G launch in India is still unclear. Looking at the specs, the new Moto G62 5G is going to be a powerful mid-range with 5G support. These specs generally land a phone in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment in India, which is highly popular and demanding. That said, the Moto G62 5G price and launch in India is mere speculation.

