Moto G7 Play FCC listing reveals possible design and key specs

Moto G series might get a refresh sometime in the first half of 2019. We have already come across the hardware details of the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus and Moto Z4. Now, another device in the G series alleged to be dubbed Moto G7 Play has been spotted on the FCC certification website in the US revealing some key specs and design elements.

A report by PhoneArena has spotted the FCC listing of the upcoming Motorola smartphone. Going by the listing, the G7 Play could make use of an underpowered battery than that of its predecessor. Let's take a look at the details of this device from below.

Moto G7 Play FCC listing leaks

From the previous launches in the G series, we can expect the G7 Play to be the most affordable one among the trio. The FCC listing reveals that the smartphone might use a Snapdragon 632 SoC, which is an upgrade from the Snapdragon 400 series processor used by its precursor. This processor is likely to be clubbed with Adreno 506 GPU.

The smartphone is likely to arrive with a single rear camera, a USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The disappointing fact is that the upcoming Motorola smartphone has been listed with a 2820mAh battery, which is much smaller than the 4000mAh battery powering the Moto G6 Play.

Alleged Moto G7 Play images

Besides the specifications, the FCC document has revealed the live images of the smartphone. Going by the same, the smartphone might use a single camera at its rear and the iconic Moto batwing logo that doubles as the fingerprint sensor. While the document shows the device in Silver and Black colors, we can expect options.

In addition to this, a drawing from a manual shows that the device will sport a display notch, which houses the selfie camera, flash and earpiece/speaker. The bottom bezel seems to have the Motorola logo.

While we have already come across reports regarding the Moto G7, G7 Plus and G7 Play, there are speculations that there will be a fourth model as well in the lineup alleged to be called Moto G7 Power.