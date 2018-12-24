Moto G7 Power running on Android Pie listed on GeekBench

Motorola is gearing up for its Moto G7 series which will see the day of light next year in 2019. The Moto G7 series comprising of Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play had been leaked online a number of times recently. By now, we have a fair idea about the key specs which these smartphones will offer. Now, one of the variant in the Moto G7 series has been listed on the popular benchmarking platform GeekBench.

The Moto G7 Power that has appeared over GeekBench is seen running on the latest Android version, i.e, the Android 9 Pie. The GeekBench listing of the Moto G7 Power was spotted by GizChina and it reveals that the smartphone will make use of MSM8953-Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core chipset based on 14nm architecture. Besides the Snapdragon processor, the Moto G7 Power is said to come with 4GB of RAM for multitasking. Both the Moto G7 and the Moto G7 Power had also received EEC and FCC certification recently. Now, the GeekBench listing further hints at an imminent launch.

The GeekBench listing of the Moto G7 Power also highlights the score which it received in the single-core and multi-core tests. The Moto G7 Power has received 1,286 points in the single-core test and 5,443in multi-core tests. The results are comparatively better than the other smartphones powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC. This suggests that the Moto G7 Power will deliver an improved user experience. However, nothing concrete can be said as of now.

Some other leaks surrounding the Moto G7 Power suggest that the smartphone will be a battery beast much like the company's this year offering the Motorola One Power. It will be backed by a humongous 5,000mAh battery unit. The device will sport a 6.22-inch display panel with a standard notch up front. In terms of optics, the Moto G7 will sport a single lens front and rear camera setup. The front camera on the Moto G7 Power will be an 8MP sensor and at the rear there will be a 12MP sensor. We still are waiting for some more information on the same and will keep you posted with the further updates.