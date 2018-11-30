Motorola Moto G7 Power will be fuelled by huge 5,000mAh battery

Motorola is gearing up to refresh its G series of smartphones which are expected to hit the shelves by next year. We already have seen leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming Moto G7 series, now, a new Motorola Moto G7 variant has been suggested by the rumor mill.

The Moto G7 will be available in four variants and will be launched next year. While we already have seen the leaked information on Moto G7, Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Plus, a new variant in the G7 series is being reported.

As per a report from the XDA developers, the new variant of the Moto G7 series was spotted at Federal Communications Commission (FCC). As of now, there is little known about the specifications and features which the device will offer. However, the report does give some insight into the device's spec sheet.

The fourth variant in the Moto G7 series is dubbed as Moto G7 Power and the device will reportedly pack a humongous 5,000mAh battery unit. If that's the case, it would be second Motorola phone after Moto One Power to pack such a big battery. We already have tested the battery of the Moto One Power and were impressed by its performance. The device lasted for more than a day with a single charge.

Some of the other features suggested in the report includes a single-lens rear camera module consisting of a 12MP sensor and an 8-MP front camera to capture selfies. The FCC certification for the Moto G7 also reveals that the device will support NFC, however, that may be limited to some regions only. The smartphone measures at 167mm x 159mm x 76mm.

As the Moto G7 is a mid-range smartphone, it is expected that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 632 processor. There is no information on the RAM or storage capacity of the device and we expect it to be what we get in standard mid-range smartphones. Motorola is yet to release any official statement on the same and it still remains to be seen what Motorola has in store for us all. We will keep you posted with all information related to Moto G7 and other devices, so stay tuned for fresh updates on technology.