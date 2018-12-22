Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play renders are out

We know that Motorola will announce smartphones in the Moto G7 lineup sometime in the first half of 2019. While we are months away from the announcement, there are numerous leaks and speculations regarding these phones of late. In a recent leak, the press renders of the alleged Moto G7 smartphones have been emerged online.

The leaked renders of the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play show that the alleged design. While the G7 and F7 Plus appear to have a waterdrop notch, the G7 Play and G7 Power seem to have a traditional notch design. Previously, the Moto G7 series smartphones were spotted at the FCC certification database in the US.

Moto G7 series leaked renders

Going by the leaked renders shared by DroidShout, the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus will feature a waterdrop notch display as seen on the Realme 2 Pro and Oppo F9. Eventually, the G7 and G7 Plus will have a higher screen-to-body ratio and an impressive screen space as compared to their predecessors. Both these devices will have a dual camera setup in which the two lenses are positioned horizontally.

When it comes to the G7 Play and G7 Power, both the smartphones have a traditional notch design. Of these two, the Moto G7 Play seems to feature a selfie flash at the front and a vertically positioned dual camera setup at its rear. Notably, the G7 Power appears to have a single rear camera. All the smartphones have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded into the batwing logo.

From the renders, we can see that the Moto G7 and G7 Plus have a thicker chin than the other smartphones with a waterdrop notch. The chin houses the Motorola branding on all these smartphones.

Expected specifications

Based on the previous leaks regarding these upcoming Motorola smartphones, the Moto G7 is likely to use the Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The Moto G7 Plus is believed to get the power from a Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. As its name indicates, the Moto G7 Power is speculated to be fueled by a 5000mAh battery. It is also believed that there will be support for wireless charging.