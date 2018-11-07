Moto G7 might arrive with wireless charging support

Motorola owned by Lenovo is popular for its affordable G series and E series smartphones. Next year, we can expect the company to launch its flagship Moto G7. As a result, the details of this device have started emerging online revealing what we can expect from the company.

Recently, we came across the renders of the Moto G7 showing the presence of a glossy back and a waterdrop notch on top of the screen. Now, further details regarding the upcoming Motorola smartphone have been leaked online.

Well, the latest information is that Motorola is working on a Qi wireless charging pad. As none of the existing Motorola smartphones support wireless charging, we can expect this to be developed for the upcoming devices. In that case, we can expect the Moto G7 to support the Qi wireless charging technology.

The Moto Qi wireless charging pad has been listed by Wireless Power Consortium. The round-shaped device was spotted by the Twitter-based tipster Roland Quandt. This charging pad appears to sport an LED indicator, a soft non-slip surface and a non-slip base. It is listed to be a 10W charging pad. The listing makes us believe that the next-generation devices might support wireless charging.

We can expect Motorola to introduce wireless charging on its flagship smartphones including the affordable Moto G7. As this is a mere speculation, we can expect the wireless charging to arrive on a completely different device as well. Only an official confirmation from the company will bring in more clarity.

Leaked Moto G7 specifications

From the previous leaks, the Moto G7 is speculated to show off a reflective back surface hinting at a glass rear with support for wireless charging. The renders show a slim bezel at the bottom, a waterdrop notch and a Motorola logo. There appear to be two cameras at its rear with the sensors positioned horizontally. The fingerprint sensor is likely to be positioned underneath the camera arrangement.

The device is expected to sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. At its rear, it is said to feature a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The selfie camera is likely to be a 12MP sensor.