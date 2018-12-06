Moto G7 FCC listing reveals RAM and storage details

Motorola has been launching mid-range smartphones in the G series since the past few years. The lineup is quite popular and has garnered success to the brand. Next year, the company is speculated to be working on the refreshed G series models belonging to the G7 lineup.

We have already come across quite a few rumors and speculations regarding these upcoming Motorola smartphones. Now, the FCC listing of these phones has emerged online revealing a few details regarding the memory capacity.

Moto G7 FCC listing

As per a report by 91mobiles citing the FCC documents, Moto G7 will arrive in two storage configurations - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The FCC listing shows that the device will arrive with the model number Motorola XT1962 and come in varying configurations depending on the market. It is said that the device will be launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space in India, Asia Pacific and other emerging markets. On the other hand, the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant is said to be launched in Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Europe.

In addition to these, the 3GB + 64GB variant will be made available in Latin America and the 3GB + 32GB and 64GB variants will be heading to North America.

Other details of Moto G7

Besides the storage aspects, the FCC listing also mentions that the smartphone will support NFC in select markets. It is believed to feature a dual camera module at its rear and dual band WiFi support. The battery output is rated to be 5V, 3A or 9V, 2A or 12V, 1.5A. The models of the device to be launched in North America and Latin America are to carry the model numbers XT1962-1 and XT1962-4. The other markets are said to get the device with the model numbers XT1962-5 and XT1962-6.

Moto G7 launch date

We can expect Motorola to showcase the Moto G7 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech show in February 2019. The G7 phones are expected to have an almost similar design as the yesteryear models but a waterdrop notch is likely to be present to house the front camera. For now, it is speculated that the device will have an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC, 3000mAh battery and 6.24-inch FHD+ display. We have also come reports that the Moto G7 Power and G7 Play are in the making with the former likely to have a 5000mAh battery.