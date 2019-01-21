Moto G7 and Moto G7 Power India launch pegged for Q1 2019

Lenovo-owned Motorola is working on the next-generation G series smartphones. Already, we have seen several reports regarding these devices and the leaked renders have tipped at the alleged design as well. Now, a report speculates that the company might announce these devices earlier than the schedule of the Moto G series.

In case you don't remember, the yesteryear models - the Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play were unveiled in Brazil in April last year. Now, a report by MySmartPrice citing trusted sources hints that the G7 series of phones will be unveiled in Brazil prior to the MWC 2019 tech show. This speculates a February announcement of these phones.

Moto G7 and G7 Power India launch

Besides the global announcement, the report further notes that the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Power smartphones could be launched in India by the end of March 2019. And, the Moto G7 Play is expected to be launched at a later time. While the G7 is said to be launched in Black and White colors, the G7 Power is likely to be launched in Lilac Purple and Black colors.

What to expect from Moto G7 series

When it comes to the rumored specifications and features, the upcoming Motorola smartphones are likely to arrive with a waterdrop notch display contributing to a high screen-to-body ratio. On the design front, the Moto G7 and G7 Plus are believed to flaunt a similar design though the latter will be relatively expensive. Under its hood, we can expect an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 450 SoC. Notably, the Moto G7 is speculated to be priced under Rs. 15,000 in the country.

On the other hand, the Moto G7 Power is likely an affordable offering in the series featuring a wider notch and a single camera at its rear. This smartphone is expected to use an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC or a Snapdragon 632 SoC. The highlight of this device is said to be its massive 5000mAh battery along with support for fast charging. This device will be ideal for those who seek an affordable smartphone with a long-lasting battery life.