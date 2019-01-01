ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Moto G7 case renders show the design from all angles

This could be the likely design of the upcoming Motorola smartphone.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Motorola is highly expected to launch the G7 series smartphones sometime in the first half of 2019. We have already seen quite a number of leaks revealing the details of these mid-range smartphones. Now, fresh information shows the Moto G7 renders clad in a transparent case. These images show the design of the upcoming smartphone from all angles.

    Moto G7 case renders show the design from all angles

     

    Moto G7 case renders

    The transparent case leaked by Slashleaks shows a better look at the smartphone revealing its dual camera module and the fingerprint sensor at its rear. The screen appears to feature a waterdrop aka teardrop notch on top with buttons and ports at the sides. The renders also show the volume rocker and power button at the right and the speaker grille, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port at the bottom. Notably, the left of the smartphone seems to be barren of any controls.

    Talking about the rear panel, the Moto G7 appears to flaunt two cameras positioned horizontally. The dual camera module is enclosed within a circular camera ring as seen on the earlier launches from Motorola. Also, there is a LED flash unit underneath the dual cameras. Below this, there is a circular Motorola batwing logo, which also doubles as the fingerprint sensor.

    When it comes to the transparent case that is seen protecting the upcoming Motorola smartphone, there is a cutout for both the camera and the fingerprint sensor.

    Upcoming Moto G7 smartphones

    Motorola owned by Lenovo is expected to launch four new smartphones in the Moto G7 lineup. These smartphones are likely to be the Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power with a capacious 5000mAh battery and wide notch and Moto G7 Plus with a teardrop notch. Both the G7 and G7 Plus are said to flaunt similar specifications except for differences in the screen size and battery capacity. Both the G7 Play and G7 Power are believed to feature juicy batteries, And, the latter has already been spotted with a 5000mAh battery that can provide a long-lasting battery life.

     

    As of now, the other details regarding these smartphones are not known and we need to wait to know more information from the company.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 15:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue