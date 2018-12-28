ENGLISH

Moto G7 series of smartphones to launch before MWC 2019 in Brazil

Moto G7 has a water-drop notch

    The Moto G series from Motorola is known for offering value for money smartphones with premium design and best-in-class specifications. The current generation Moto G6 series of smartphones offer a premium all-glass design, dual camera setup, and an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

    According to a leak, the company is all set to launch the Moto G7 series of smartphones just a few days before the MWC 2019 in Brazil. In the first phase of launch, the company is expected to unveil the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play. Later in 2019, these smartphones will be made available in India as well.

    What do we know about the Moto G7 series?

    Just like the Moto G6 series, the Moto G7 series will offer a premium all-glass design with a circular camera cutout on the back. The Moto G7 and the Moto G7 Plus will have a dual camera setup, whereas the Moto G7 Play and the Moto G7 Power will have a single camera unit.

    All four smartphones will have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor on the back with a Motorola logo. All four smartphones are likely to have a 19:9 aspect ratio display with a noticeable notch on the bottom chin.

    The Moto G7 and the Moto G7 Plus will have a water-drop or dew-drop notch with a higher screen to body ratio, whereas the Moto G7 Play and the Moto G7 Power will have an iPhone XS like notch.

    The Moto G7 Power will be the newest addition to the Moto G series of smartphones, which is speculated to come with a massive 5000 mAh battery.

    Considering the features and specifications that we know about the upcoming Moto G7 series of smartphone, the Moto G7 and the G7 Plus will be priced slightly higher than the Moto G7 Play and the Moto G7 Power.

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 10:20 [IST]
