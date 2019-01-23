Moto G7, G7 Power, G7 Plus, G7 Play massive leak: Complete specifications are out ahead of launch

We know that Motorola is working on new smartphones in the G7 series. After numerous leaks, it has been confirmed that these smartphones will be announced in Brazil on February 7. Now, a massive leak sheds light on the complete specifications of the upcoming smartphones in the lineup, thanks to the listing on the official Motorola website in Brazil.

As per a report by Android Pure citing the official listing, the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play will be announced at the event to happen early next month. While the global announcement will happen in the coming days, we have already come across reports that the India launch of these upcoming Motorola smartphones will happen before March 2019.

Moto G7 Specifications

When it comes to the leaked specifications, the Moto G7 could bestow a 6.24-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch, a resolution of 2270 x 1080 pixels and a tall aspect ratio of 19:9. It is likely to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 3000mAh battery. The other aspects of this smartphone include a dual camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera is believed to be an 8MP camera with f/2.2 aperture. It is believed to be launched in Onyx Black color option.

Moto G7 Plus specifications

The Moto G7 Plus is likely to have a similar display as the G7 but use an even powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM. For imaging, it is likely to use a dual camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera is said to be a 12MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The other aspects that are listed include 64GB storage space, a 3000mAh battery and Indigo color option.

Moto G7 Power specifications

When it comes to the Moto G7 Power, this smartphone is listed to sport a 6.24-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under its hood, it is believed to use a Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage space and a capacious 5000mAh battery. The imaging aspects include a 12MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Moto G7 Play specifications

Moto G7 Play is likely to make use of a relatively smaller 5.7-inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1512 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 1512 x 720 pixels. This one is believed to get the power from a Snapdragon 632 SoC with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage space and a 3000mAh battery. The other aspects are a single 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera with the same aperture.

The entire lineup is believed to run Android 9 Pie out of the box with common features such as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a microSD card slot, TurboCharger and a USB Type-C port.