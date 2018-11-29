Android Pie stable update now available for Motorola Moto X4

Android Pie has been out for a while and many of the smartphone manufacturers have started rolling out the update for their respective devices. The latest one to join the bandwagon is the Motorola Moto X4. Motorola had launched the Moto X4 back in November last year. The IP68 rated device ships with Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and is now receiving the latest version of Android update.

As per a report from XDA Developers, Motorola has released stable Android Pie update for the Moto X4 for the users in Brazil. It is not immediately clear as to when the update will make its way to the other regions, however, it is expected that the update will be available for the other regions by the end of this year.

The report further suggests that the Moto X4 also receives the November security patch along with the Android 9 Pie update. The update brings some new features such as app actions, adaptive battery, and adaptive brightness. With adaptive battery feature, the device makes use of the battery efficiently so that the device could last for long.

Motorola Moto X4 specifications and features:

The Motorola Moto X4 features a metal body design measuring 148.35x 73.4 x 7.9 mm and weighing 163 g. The display on the device is a 5.2-inch IPS LCD panel which offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The display is fairly bright and responsive.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 630 chipset clocked at 2.2 GHz combined with Adreno 508 GPU. The processor on the device is clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The built-in storage on the Moto X4 is expandable up to 2 TB via an external microSD card slot. This takes care of all the storage needs on the device.

In terms of optics, the Moto X4 makes use of a dual-lens rear camera module comprising of a 12MP primary sensor with a f/1.4 aperture and an 8MP secondary sensor with 120-degree field view. To capture selfies and to make video calls the smartphone features a 16MP front camera with f.2.0 aperture.