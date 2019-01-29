Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus alleged price leak ahead of launch

We already know that the Moto G7 smartphones, the next-generation devices in the Moto G series will be unveiled on February 7 at an event in Brazil. While we are just a few days from the official announcement, the Moto G7 and G7 Plus renders and specifications were leaked online shedding light on the alleged design and other aspects.

Now, the alleged pricing of these smartphones in Europe have been leaked online by the popular Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal. Going by the same, the Moto G7 could be priced starting from 300 euros (approx. Rs. 24,000). Previously, the same tipster hinted that the Moto G7 Play could be priced starting from 149 euros (approx. Rs. 12,000).

Alleged Moto G7 series pricing

As per the tweet, the Moto G7 could be priced in the European markets at 300 euros (approx. Rs. 24,000). The Moto G7 Plus is said to be priced starting from 360 euros (approx. Rs. 29,000). The Moto G7 Play is likely to be priced at 149 euros (approx. Rs. 12,000) and the Moto G7 Power is believed to be priced at 209 euros (approx. Rs. 17,000).

February 7 launch

Already, Motorola has confirmed that it will host a launch event in Brazil on February 7. At the event, the company will unveil the new Moto G series smartphones. Also, there are expectations that these upcoming Motorola smartphones will be showcased at the MWC 2019 tech show to be hosted in Barcelona late next month.

Moto G7 series: What to expect

The previous reports have tipped that the Moto G7 series smartphones will run Android 9 Pie. Also, these devices are said to feature 4G LTE, a microSD card slot, a fingerprint sensor and other standard aspects.

The lineup is believed to comprise four models - Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus and Moto G7 Power. Of these four models, the Moto G7 and G7 Plus are said to feature dual cameras at the rear and octa-core processors. The Moto G7 Play is likely to be an affordable offering. And, the Moto G7 Power will be focus on the battery life.