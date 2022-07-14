Moto G71 5G Gets Rs. 4,000 Price Cut In India: Should You Buy? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Moto G71 5G was launched earlier this year in India as a budget smartphone. Initially, the smartphone was launched in India for Rs. 19,999, the smartphone has received a price cut of Rs. 4,000. Also, there is an additional discount for select buyers. Currently, this price cut is live on Flipkart.

Moto G71 5G Price Cut In India

The Motorola smartphone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space is priced at Rs. 15,999 after receiving a price cut of Rs. 4,000. In addition to this, buyers who use an SBI credit card for the purchase will get an additional Rs. 1,000 discount, which will take its pricing down to Rs. 14,999. Given that it is available at up to Rs. 5,000 discount, the Moto G71 5G could go out of stock quickly on Flipkart.

Moto G71 5G Specifications

To recap, the Moto G71 5G has been launched with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor teamed up with Adreno 610 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

On the photography front, the Moto G71 5G is fitted with a triple-camera setup at the rear comprising a 50MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens and a 2MP tertiary macro lens. Also, there is an LED flash unit alongside this camera module. On the front, the Motorola smartphone uses a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

A 5000mAh battery powers the Moto G71 5G alongside support for 33W TurboPower fast charging technology. It runs Android 12 OS topped with a slightly customized version of MyUX. The smartphone was launched in Neptune Green and Arctic Blue colors.

Should You Buy Moto G71 5G?

The Moto G71 5G is a value-for-money offering but it misses out on some common aspects that are most sought after by buyers such as a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it does bundle a bloatware-free UI, a 6.4-inch display, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for a great multimedia experience, and a 5G-ready processor. So, if you want to experience these goodies, then you can upgrade to the Motoola smartphone.

