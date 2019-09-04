ENGLISH

    Moto G8 Plus Tipped To House 4,000 mAh Battery

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Moto G8 Plus has been spotted with an XT2019-1 model number, thanks to the FCC listing. The listing confirms that the device will house a 4,000 mAh battery capacity. We can also expect the device to have a Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and four storage options.

    Expected Specs Of The Moto G8 Plus

    The handset's display is expected to feature a resolution of 2,280 × 1,080 pixels, along with 19:9 aspect ratio. Its storage configurations would be 4GB RAM/64GB ROM, 4GB RAM/128GB ROM, 6GB RAM/64GB ROM, and 6GB RAM/128GB ROM. It is expected to have a 48MP + 16MP + 5MP triple rear camera setup. And, it could be fitted with a 25MP selfie snapper.

    The smartphone is said to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone might launch in several countries including India. It is rumored to be priced at Rs. 23,999 for the base variant.

    Other Listing

    We have also seen the brand's new Motorola One Zoom smartphone across Geekbench listing, revealing that the phone will make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor, and run Android 9 Pie. We can expect the One Zoom to have a 6.2-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, 128GB internal storage which is expandable, 48MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP rear setup, and a 16MP selfie snapper.

    Its connectivity aspects might include a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. It is likely to have an in-display fingerprint sensor, and house a 4,000 mAh battery with support of Turbo Power charging technology. The handset is believed to be available at roughly Rs. 32,000 for its 4GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage.

    (Source)

    Read More About: motorola moto g8 plus
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 18:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2019

