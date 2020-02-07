Moto G8 Power Amazon Listing Tips Snapdragon 665 SoC, 5000mAh Battery News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola is soon expected to launch a new 'G' series smartphone in India. The upcoming handset is likely the Moto G8 Power, whose arrival has been tipped by Amazon. While Motorola is yet to announce an official launch date, a dedicated page of the device has gone live on the e-commerce platform. Some of the internals have been tipped.

The Moto G8 Power's Amazon listing reveals the key design elements along with the specs. The image shows an in-display camera cut out placed on the top left corner. The bezels look narrow on the sides, but are thick at the top and bottom. The device is spotted in blue and black color options.

The image also shows the quad-camera module on the rear panel positioned vertically on the top left. The company has used its conventional circular fingerprint scanner with the Moto logo etched. The power and volume keys are seen on the right, but there is no sight of the other ports.

Moving to the hardware, the quad-camera module at the rear will pack a 16MP primary sensor aided by a 2MP macro sensor. The listing doesn't give details on the remaining sensors. However, they are likely to be an ultra-wide-lens and a depth sensor.

The Moto G8 Power is listed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The processor will be accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The handset will ship with Android 10 OS.The Amazon listing further reveals the presence of stereo speakers and dual-SIM slots.

The handset will use a 5,000 mAh battery to keep things in check. The fast charging capabilities are undisclosed. It is worth mentioning that, the standard Moto G8 also hit the rumor mill recently. The hardware and design tipped are similar to the Moto G8 Power. As for the official launch, Motorola is yet to give out any details on the same. But, we will keep you updated on the same.

