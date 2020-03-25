Moto G8 Power Lite Renders And Price Tipped Via New Leak News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola's upcoming affordable smartphone, i.e, the Moto G8 Power Lite is making splashes via leaks for a while now. The specifications of the device had been tipped earlier by Google Play Console. Now, the smartphone has been spotted online once again and this time the leak reveals details on its pricing and availability.

The Motorola G8 Power Lite has been spotted in a listing on Amazon Italy's website. According to the Amazon page, the company will be sticking to the older waterdrop notch display rather than using the modern punch-hole design.

The display is seen surrounded with thick bezels; specifically at the chin. Moving to the rear, there is a triple-camera setup that is aligned vertically on the top-left corner. Also, there is a fingerprint scanner at the back with the Moto logo etched. Both the power as well as the volume keys can be seen on the right panel.

As for the specifications, the Moto G8 Power Lite's Amazon listing suggests a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The rear-cameras will offer a 16MP primary sensor paired up with an 8MP wide-angle lens, and an 8MP/2MP tertiary lens.

At its core, the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35chipset will be taking care of the processing. It is said to launch with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. It is unknown up to how much the internal storage could be expanded.

The device will launch with the new Android 10 OS and is likely to offer the stock Android UI. The Moto G8 Power Lite is further said to arrive with a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. A 5,000 mAh battery will keep the lights on supported by 10W charging.

Moto G8 Power Lite Pricing Details

The Moto G8 Power Lite has been spotted with EUR 189.99 price tag (approx Rs. 15,645). It is said to hit the shelves in April, however, no specific date has been mentioned. Also, we are unsure if this device comes to the Indian market anytime soon or not.

Best Mobiles in India