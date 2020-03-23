ENGLISH

    Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite To Pack Triple-Camera Module, 5,000mAh Battery

    By
    |

    Motorola recently rolled out a new entry-level model of the Moto E6s with a few enhanced features. Now, the Lenovo-owned company is gearing up to launch the Moto G8 Power Lite. While the exact launch date is unknown, a few speculations about the features have been doing rounds lately.

    Moto G8 Power Lite Camera Features
     

    Moto G8 Power Lite Camera Features

    As the name suggests, the upcoming Moto G8 Power Lite is expected to be a more affordable variant of the G8 Power device. In the latest report by an HDBlog, an Italian tech site, notes a few renders of the smartphone along with images. It appears that the Moto 68 Power Lite features a waterdrop notch on the 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution.

    Moto G8 Power Lite

    The new report further reveals the triple-camera setup at the rear. Most likely, the Moto G8 Power Lite packs a 16MP primary shooter. There's also an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor to enhance the photography capabilities with a bokeh effect on the smartphone. The images also reveal a LED flash just below the cameras.

    5,000mAh battery

    The report further suggests a 5,000mAh battery for the smartphone with 10W fast charging support. As a mid-range smartphone, it's interesting to see a large battery on the upcoming smartphone. However, since these are just speculations, we advise to take it with a pinch of salt.

    Moto G8 Power Lite Features We Know So Far
     

    Moto G8 Power Lite Features We Know So Far

    Some of the earlier reports had revealed a few other details about the upcoming Motorola smartphone. A Google Play Console had revealed that the Moto G8 Power Lite would be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35, which is comparatively an old chipset. On the other hand, the Moto G8 Power packed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood.

    It's also believed that the smartphone would come with a 4GB RAM paired with an internal storage of 64GB, which is most likely expandable via a microSD card. The Moto G8 power Lite will likely ship with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The exact launch date is unknown yet, but it could rollout in the coming days.

    Read More About: news smartphones motorola moto
    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 11:02 [IST]
