Motorola Unveils Moto G8 With Snapdragon 665 SoC, Triple-Rear Cameras News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has introduced a new smartphone in its mid-range 'G' series. The latest entrant dubbed Motorola Moto G8 comes as an extension to this series. The device will be joining the Moto G8 Power, Moto G8 Plus, and the Moto G8 Play. The handset has gone official with features like triple-rear cameras, a punch-hole HD+ display, and 4,000 mAh battery.

Motorola Moto G8 Price And Availability

The Motorola Moto G8 is launched with a price tag of BRL 1,143 which translates to approx Rs. 18,250 in Indian currency. It is unknown when this device will be launched outside Brazil, but is already available there. However, it is expected to arrive in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Europe in the coming months. We will keep you posted on its arrival in the Indian market once we get some authenticated information on the same.

Motorola Moto G8 Hardware Details

The Motorola Moto G8 is a mid-range handset that accommodates a 6.4-inch display with an HD+ resolution. It is worth noting that its predecessor debuted with a higher resolution display. We are wondering why the company will be launching the device with a toned-down display than its precursor.

In-line with the latest trend, the Moto G8 also ships with a punch-hole display which houses an 8MP selfie camera. The main-camera setup at the rear has three sensors including a 16MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 2MP sensor for macro shots.

Taking care of the processing is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC clubbed with Adreno 600-class GPU. The handset is launched in a single RAM and storage configuration - 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage. The internal memory can be expanded to up to 512GB.

For security, the fingerprint scanner is placed on the rear panel. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone features the standard options like a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The smartphone draws its fuel from a 4,000 mAh battery unit.

