Moto G8 with a punch-hole display coming sooner than we expected News oi-Vivek Moto G8 has a triple camera setup

A new Motorola smartphone, featuring a triple camera setup spotted online. According to the leaker, this is the upcoming Moto G8, which will be the successor the Moto G7, which was recently launched in India. Here are the complete set of features and specifications of the first Motorola smartphone with a triple camera setup.

According to the leak, the Motorola Moto G8 has a triple camera set up at the back with a single tone LED flash and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. On the front, the device has a punch-hole display, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10 or the Galaxy S10e.

Moto G8 specifications

According to the leaks, the Motorola Moto G8 will come with a 6.2-inch display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC is expected to power the smartphone with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot.

The smartphone is most likely to offer a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. Coming back to the triple camera setup, the Moto G8 is expected to carry a 12 MP primary camera with a super wide angle and a depth sensor. On the front, the device is expected to come with a high-resolution single selfie camera. As of now, there is no additional information on the actual camera capabilities of the Moto G8.

On the bottom, the smartphone has single mono speaker cutout with a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top. The smartphone is most likely to run on Android 9 Pie OS with stock Android OS. As of now, there is no information on the pricing or the availability of the Moto G8. Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about the first Motorola smartphone with a triple camera setup.