Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped For June 7; Features & Expected India Price

Motorola launched the G82 5G last month in the international market. Now, the handset is all set to launch in India. The latest info has revealed the Moto G82 5G will be launched on June 7 in the country. Although Motorola has not revealed anything regarding this.

Moto G82 5G India Launch On June 7

According to a report by OnSiteGo, the Moto G82 5G will be launched on May 7 in India. Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma also confirms the same on Twitter. He also claimed the Indian variant of the Moto G8 2 5G will come with 10-bit 120Hz pOLED display. Other features of the device are expected to similar to the international variant.

Moto G82 5G Features

The Moto G82 5G was announced with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre housing the selfie camera sensor. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can also be expanded via a microSD card.

A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the Moto G82 5G that supports 30W wired fast charging. Running Android 12 OS with MyUX on top, the device offers a triple-camera setup at the rear panel. It includes a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and videos, the phone has a 16MP front camera. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with AI Face Unlock.

Moto G82 5G Expected India Price

There is no info regarding the pricing of the Moto G82 5G in India. However, it was announced at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 27,000). Given that, we expect the Indian variant will cost at around Rs. 25,000. It's better to wait for the official announcement. Besides, Motorola has launched the Moto E32s at Rs. 9,299 in India. The smartphone offers a 90Hz display, a 5,000 mAh battery unit, triple rear camera setup, etc.

