Moto G82 Goes Official As An Affordable 5G Smartphone: Coming To India Soon?

Lenovo-owned Motorola held an event recently and has introduced the Motorola G82 5G smartphone. The phone was introduced alongside the Motorola Edge X30 Champion Edition and Motorola Edge 30. The latest Moto G series offering has arrived as an affordable mid-range 5G smartphone. The Moto G82 has an attractive design, minimal bezels around the screen, and a triple camera module on the back. The handset is expected to be released in the Indian market in the coming months.

Moto G82 Is An Affordable Mid-Range 5G Smartphone

Talking about the design first, the Moto G82 5G features a sleek design with a 74.46mm waistline and 173g weight. The device has almost non-existent bezels on the sides and top, but there's a thick bottom bezel. There's a hole in the middle towards the top to house the selfie camera. At the rear, the phone has a large pill-shaped module that houses three cameras and the LED flash unit. There's a fingerprint sensor onboard the smartphone, which is embedded inside the power button. The handset also has a water-resistant body with IP52 certification.

Moving on, the Moto G82 5G has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and a high refresh rate of 120Hz, which will entice the gamers. At the helm, the device has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable native storage. The handset could be offered in another RAM and storage variant in markets like India. Software-wise, the Moto G82 boots almost stock version of Android 12 out of the box with usual Motorola tweaks.

Moto G82 Cameras, Connectivity, Battery Features

In the camera department, the Moto G82 5G features a 50MP primary camera on the back with an aperture of f/1.8. The device has optical image stabilization and the Quad Pixel technology. The phone also features an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP snapper for macro photography. For selfies and video calling purposes, there's a 16MP shooter with an aperture of f/2.2.

In terms of connectivity, the Moto G82 features 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, A-GPS with GLONASS, and a USB Type-C charging port. A 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support completes the list of the specs.

Moto G82 5G Pricing, Availability

The Motorola Moto G82 5G has been priced affordably at €329.99, which translates into Rs. 26,500 in the Indian currency. The smartphone will be released in select markets in Europe, Latin America, and Asia in the coming weeks.

In India, the Moto G82 5G will be competing against the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+, iQOO Z6 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. All of these phones share similar features and are priced under Rs. 25,000 in the country.

