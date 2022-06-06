Moto G82 5G India Price Leaked Ahead Of June 7 Launch; Features We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G82 5G on June 7 in India. Flipkart has made a dedicated microsite for the upcoming Motorola phone, revealing its key specs. The Moto G82 5G is also said to offer a segment-best flagship display. Now, the price and discount offer of the phone have been leaked just ahead of the official announcement.

Moto G82 5G India Price Leaked

As per tipster Yogesh Brar, the Moto G82 5G will come with a box price of Rs. 23,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model. However, the phone will be available for purchase with a discount of Rs 4,999, bringing the price down to Rs. 19,000. Besides, the Flipkart listing confirmed the device will come in Meteorite Gray and White Lily color options.

Moto G82 5G Features All We Know So Far

In terms of features, the Moto G82 5G is confirmed to sport a 6.6-inch 10-bit pOLED panel that supports 1080×2400 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and SGS Blue Light and Motion Blur Reduction certification. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor which will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

There will also be additional storage expansion options using a dedicated microSD slot. Furthermore, the Motorola G82 5G will run Android 12-based My UX and will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W turbo charging.

For imaging, the Motorola G82 5G will have a triple camera setup at the back, including a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device will include a 16MP front-facing camera sensor and come with an IP52 rating.

Moto G82 5G: How About Competition?

As of now, the official pricing of the Moto Moto G82 5G is still under wraps. If the leaked price is to be believed, we expect the upcoming device will be one of the affordable 5G-enabled devices from Motorola. In this range, it will compete with other 5G phones from brands like Samsung, iQOO, and so on.

Best Mobiles in India