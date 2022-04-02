Moto G82 5G Visits Multiple Certifications Including BIS; SD695, Android 12 Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola will soon launch a 5G-enabled handset named Moto G82. The device has been spotted at multiple certification sites, revealing its key specs. It will be a mid-range offering that will sit with the existing models of the G-series. However, the brand has not revealed anything yet.

Moto G82 5G Launch Expected

Now, MySmartPrice firstly spotted the Moto G82 5G on TDRA, Geekbench, EEC, and Wi-Fi Alliance database sites. Apart from this, the device has also visited BIS certification, which means it will also come to the Indian market. The exact launch timeline is yet to be revealed. However, it seems the launch is around the corner. We expect the launch timeline will soon appear online.

Moto G82 5G Expected Key Features

The Moto G82 5G with the XT2225-1 model number has been listed on TDRA database which only confirms the moniker of the device. Besides, another variant of the Moto G82 5G with the XT2225-2 model number was spotted on the Geekbench listing. The listing confirms the device will run on Android 12 OS.

Also, the listing reveals that the Moto G82 5G will ship with an octa-core processor with a base frequency of 1.8GHz and a max frequency of 2.21 GHz. It will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor which will be paired with 8GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Wi-Fi Alliance database confirms it will support dual-band Wi-Fi and reaffirms the operating system of the device.

Apart from this, nothing is known about the upcoming Moto G82 5G at this moment. Other features like display, camera, and battery details are believed to surface in the coming days. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch the Moto G22 soon in India. The latest report confirmed that the Moto G22 will be launched between April 4 to April 8 in the country.

However, Motorola is yet to confirm the same. The smartphone was originally launched last month in the global market. The device is based on the MediaTek Helio G37 and comes with a 90Hz display, 50MP quad-camera system, and a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Best Mobiles in India