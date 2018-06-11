ENGLISH

Moto One Power complete specifications leaked online

Moto One Power will have dual 12 MP + 5 MP primary camera setup

    Motorola recently launched the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play in India. The smartphone maker now contends with the likes of the other mid-tier smartphones with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Though these smartphones had a lot of features, the pricing of these smartphones is something which is undigestible. Now, the company might soon launch the Moto One Power, which could be the first smartphone from the Lenovo owned smartphone brand Moto with a notch on the top of the display.

    Here are the complete tech specifications (leaked) of the upcoming Moto One Power, the newest smartphone from Moto with a notch on the top of the display and a dual camera setup at the back.

    Going by the leaked photo, the Moto One Power will behold a 6.2 inch IPS LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will have an FHD+ display with 2280 x 1080px resolution with a notch on the top of the display. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage (with a micro SD card slot (probably)) for additional storage expansion.

    On the front, the smartphone has an 8 MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12 MP + 5 MP rear-facing cameras with an f/1.8 and f/2.0 aperture. The primary 12 MP sensor will be an RGB camera and the 5 MP sensor will be a depth sensor, which will help the smartphone to capture photos with a varied depth of field or photos with blurred background or bokeh effect.

    Coming to the battery, the Moto One Power has a bigger 3780 mAh Li-ion battery which is also expected to support fast charging (Turbo Charging) via USB type C or micro USB port. Finally, the smartphone offers Android 8.1 Oreo (latest OS from Google/Android) with Android One branding, which means the Moto One Power will be in the first set of smartphones to receive Android P upgrade.

    Conclusion

    The specifications of the Moto One Power are almost inline with the smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. However, this is the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset powered smartphone to have a notch (Asus ZenFone 5 is not yet available). The specs and features sound great. However, pricing is the one criteria which play an important role. Going by the history of Motorola smartphone, if this device launches in India, then it will be priced in the vicinity of Rs 20,000, which is not a great price for the specs sheet that Moto One Power beholds.

    Source

    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 9:59 [IST]
