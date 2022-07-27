Moto Razr 2022 Launching On August 8: What New Upgrades Will This Flip Phone Offer? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola is working on expanding its product offering, especially in the flagship segment. One such upcoming phone is the Moto Razr 2022. In the latest news, the Moto Razr 2022 was spotted on Geekbench revealing a couple of key details of the new foldable smartphone.

Moto Razr 2022 Geekbench Listing

The Moto Razr 2022 is tipped to get many new upgrades in terms of design and performance. Teaser posters have confirmed the new Moto Razr 2022 would be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1. This would make it the first flip phone with an advanced processor.

A report has spotted the Moto Razr 2022 with the model number Motorola XT2251-1 on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. Here, it was once again confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The chipset was also paired with 12GB RAM and runs Android 12 OS out-of-the-box.

The Moto Razr 2022 Geekbench scorecard reveals 1251 points in the single-core test and 4076 points in the multi-core test. The report also spotted the new Moto X30 Pro with the model number XT2241-1 on Geekbench. This new smartphone scored 1252 and 3972 in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Moto Razr 2022 Features: What To Expect?

The upcoming Moto Razr 2022 has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. The new foldable smartphone is tipped to flaunt a 6.7-inch pOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate when flipped open. Up front, the foldable phone is said to include a 3-inch cover display, which is bigger than its predecessor.

Under the hood, it's been confirmed to include the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor. The Moto Razr 2022 is said to offer 12GB RAM and 512GB default storage. The upcoming flip phone was also rumored with a dual-camera setup with a 50MP shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 32MP selfie camera.

Additionally, the Moto Razr 2022 will run Android 12 OS out-of-the-box with the bare minimum Motorola skin on top. It's also said to include 25W fast charging support with a bigger battery than its predecessor. Presently, the phone is said to cost roughly EUR 1,149 (around Rs. 94,360). The new Moto Razr 3 will launch on August 8 in China.

