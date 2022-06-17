Just In
Motorola Moto Razr 3 Price Leaked Ahead Of July Launch; Can It Take On Samsung Foldables?
Motorola has several new smartphones lined up for launch in India, especially with the G series. Additionally, Motorola flagships are also set to launch in the coming weeks. One such phone is the Moto Razr 3, which is a third-generation foldable phone. In the latest news, the Moto Razr 3 price was revealed ahead of the launch.
Motorola Moto Razr 3 Price Leaked
The Moto Razr 3 has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. A report from CompareDial has revealed the Moto Razr 3 price in the EU market. If these reports are to be believed, the upcoming foldable phone would cost EUR 1,149 (around Rs. 94,360).
That said, the Moto Razr 3 price in India could largely vary. That is if the upcoming Motorola foldable phone is to arrive in India. Presently, the Indian market has the Moto Razr and the Moto Razr 5G models. If the reports are true, the upcoming Moto Razr 3 would eventually arrive in India.
Motorola Moto Razr 3 Features: What To Expect?
Like the previous generations, the upcoming Moto Razr 3 will once again feature a flip design just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series. The clamshell design will include two displays with the external screen said to measure 3-inch. When unfolded, the upcoming Moto Razr 3 is said to get a 6.7-inch 120Hz display with a punch-hole cutout.
Under the hood, the upcoming Moto Razr 3 will draw power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Reports also talk about a massive triple-camera setup with a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. It'll also include a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto shooter.
One can also expect a 60MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling. That said, the performance of the gigantic 200MP camera sensor on the Moto Razr 3 is unclear at the moment. The battery capacity and charging prowess is still under wraps. It will also include the usual connectivity options.
The Moto Razr 3 would be a new addition to the growing foldable phone market. The new Moto Razr 3 is tipped to launch in July, which gives us just a few more weeks to go. We can expect more leaks and teasers to pop up in the coming days.
