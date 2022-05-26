Motorola Razr 3 Set To Launch In July 2022; First Smartphone With 200MP Camera News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola is speculated to be prepping a new foldable smartphone - the Moto Razr 3 in China sometime soon. It will be the first flagship offering that could be launched with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen1 SoC. The device is tipped to be the sequel to the Moto Razr 5G in 2020. Now, reports are making rounds suggesting that it could be the first smartphone with a 200MP camera sensor.

Moto Razr 3 Launch Details Leak

As per a teaser that was launched by the company, the smartphone from Motorola is tipped to feature a 200MP camera sensor. It is claimed to be a benchmark for image experience. It is expected to launch sometime in July. Also, it was confirmed that the next foldable smartphone - the Moto Razr 3 could arrive with the flagship processor from Qualcomm.

Moto Razr 3 Expected Specs

The 200MP camera sensor used by the Motorola smartphone is the recently launched Samsung 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor. It is tipped to feature OIS and is likely to be accompanied with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens and a 60MP selfie camera sensor.

Should Smartphones Use 200MP Sensors?

Interestingly, Samsung will not be the first brand to launch a smartphone with the in-house 200MP sensor. After Motorola, a Xiaomi branded phone could feature the big sensor in the second, half of 2022 followed by Samsung in early 2023. It seems the Korean tech giant wants other brands to do the test before it introduces its 2023's flagship Galaxy smartphones.

All of this sounds pretty exciting but do we need a gigantic 200MP sensor strapped at the back of a smartphone? Practically, using a 100MP sensor fell short of delivering a good overall camera. Most big smartphone camera sensors lack the finesse of good optics and struggle to deliver likeable results.

Let's just hope Motorola makes some fine adjustments to Samsung's 200MP camera sensor before introducing its flagship handset to the world. The smartphone could raise some eyeballs with its 200MP sensor but it will be the real-life camera performance that should make the difference. Notably, the software will play a major role in getting the results right for such as a massive sensor. We can't wait to test the mega sensor in action.

