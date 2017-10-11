Moto X4 Android One shipments get delayed due to production issues

Back in September, Motorola announced the launch of its first Android One smartphone called Moto X4. This is a mid-range smartphone that is the first one besides the Nexus and Pixel devices to work on Project Fi officially.

The Moto X4 went on pre-order soon after its announcement and the shipment was supposed to debut this week. However, it looks like there is some delay in the same in the U.S. due to the production issues. As per a PhoneArena report, the company has sent an email to the customers who have pre-ordered the Moto X4 confirming the delay.

The email states that Motorola has faced some production delays with the Moto X4 and that the shipment will not debut until later this month that is sometime between October 18 and October 25. the email also mentions that if the customers have opted to exchange their old smartphone, then they have 30 days of time to send in their device after receiving the Moto X4.

While the pre-ordered devices have been delayed by a week, the new pre-orders can be placed from today and the shipping of these units will debut later. It looks like those who opted for the standard delivery will get the devices only in November.

The Moto X4 was unveiled at the IFA 2017 tech show. The smartphone features a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display and gets the power a Snapdragon 630 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space that can be expanded using a microSD card. The smartphone has a dual camera setup at its rear with a 12MP sensor and an 8MP sensor and the camera can render bokeh effect to the photos. Up front, the Moto X4 features a 16MP selfie camera.

The Moto X4 has the IP68 rating that makes it dust and water resistant. The smartphone runs on stock Android and will get the Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of this year. This does not come as a big surprise as the company is rolling out the Oreo update to many of its phones and assures that the Moto X4 will receive the Android P update next year in the first batch of devices.