Moto X4 receives Android 9 Pie update: How to download and install?

Moto X4, the first affordable all-glass smartphone from Motorola has started receiving Android 9 Pie update with stock Android UI in India. The Moto X4 was initially launched in India in late 2017 with Android 7 Nougat operating system, and the device received Android 8.1 Oreo in the mid-2018. The Android 9 Pie is the second major software update for the Moto X4.

How to install Android 9 Pie on the Moto X4?

The update is being rolled out via OTA, and users should receive the update in the next few days. Do note that the update is available for 3 GB, 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants.

The update is around 1.2 GB, so make sure that your Moto X4 smartphone has at least 4 GB of free internal storage. The Android 9 Pie based software update comes with the build number "PPW29.69-17" with the latest Android security patch.

To install the update, go to Settings > About device > Software update > Check for update to install Android 9 Pie on the Moto X4. While installing the update make sure that the smartphone has at least 70% of battery and connect the smartphone to a high-speed Wi-Fi network for faster update experience.

Moto X4 specifications

The Moto X4 with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage is available for Rs 10,900 on Amazon.

The Moto X4 comes with a 5.2-inch IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 is the chipset that powers the smartphone with 3/4/6 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance with a dual camera set up at the back. The dual camera setup consists of a 12 MP primary RGB sensor with an 8 MP super wide angle lens. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie camera. The main camera setup can record 4K videos @ 30fps and the secondary camera can record 1080p videos @ 30fps.

The Moto X4 packs in a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Turbo Charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.