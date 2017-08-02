Moto X4 receives certification; Asia launch imminent

The Lenovo-owned Motorola is supposed to launch a number of smartphones this year. Yesterday, the company finally unveiled the much-awaited Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus.

Over the past couple of months, a lot has been talked about these two smartphones. Besides this, Motorola is expected to launch another mid-ranger called Moto X4. While the company as yet hasn't announced a release date for the device, its launch seems imminent. We say this as the Moto X4 has just been spotted on POSTEL, the Indonesian certification site. It can be compared to the FCC.

Reported by The Android Soul, the appearance on POSTEL suggests that the device will soon be launched in various Asian countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, India, and more. Recalling previous rumors and suggestions, it is said to come with an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor running at 2.2GHz.

The chipset would be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage. Trusted tipster Ronald Quandt has even revealed that there will be another 32GB variant of the Moto X4. Probably, the 3GB variant would be featuring 3GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is tipped to feature a rear dual camera setup comprising of 8MP and 12MP camera sensors. Up front, there will also be a 16MP selfie camera.

Moto X4 is likely to pack a 3000mAh battery for keeping the lights on. In addition to this, the Moto handset would feature an IP68 certified chassis and a front-mounted fingerprint scanner. We assume that the physical Home button will double function as the fingerprint reader. The fingerprint scanner is said to be versatile enough to recognize gestures for on-screen navigation.

On the design aspect, the Moto X4 is also speculated to sport an Aluminum body.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Ronald Quandt recently tweeted that the 32GB variant of the Moto X4 will be sold at €350. When you convert the amount into Indian currency, it will be around Rs. 26,500.