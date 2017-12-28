Moto X4 users in India now receiving Android Oreo update

Motorola is now rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo update to the Moto X4 users in India. As claimed by a user on Twitter, other than the Oreo, the update brings in the December Android security patch as well as some stability improvements.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update carries the build number of OPW27.2 and it is being pushed out via OTA (over the air). As of now, we have got no official confirmation from Motorola on this regard. However, the company had earlier promised to deliver Oreo update to Moto x4 users before the end of this year. Last week, the Moto X4 Android One Edition also received the Oreo update.

Now that the update is being rolled out Moto X4 in India, users should receive a notification to download and install the update. If not they should keep a close tab on the notifications panel. Users can also check for the Oreo update manually by going to the Settings menu. They can then click on 'About phone' and then tap 'System updates' to check for the latest update.

This type of updates are usually large size so users should have sufficient battery life in their smartphone at least 50 percent. It is recommended to back up data before the installation and users should connect to a high-speed network of Wi-Fi to download the update as extra charges may be applied when using a mobile data pack.

With the arrival of Android Oreo, Moto X4 users will be able to experience some exciting features such as 'Parallel Apps' or split screen style feature, Picture-in-Picture mode, Auto-fill, smart text selection and more. The new update also features a revamped quick settings design.

Other than that, the overall performance and the user experience will also improve. Are you one of those Moto X4 users who have already received the Android Oreo update? Do let us know in the comments.

