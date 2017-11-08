Moto X4 will be a Flipkart exclusive when it launches on November 13 in India

Lenovo's sub-brand Motorola has already confirmed that the Moto X4 is coming to India on November 13 in the market. While a new launch is always exciting, it seems that the new smartphone will now be a Flipkart exclusive.

Flipkart is India's largest e-commerce marketplace and the company has now announced that Motorola's latest offering in the Moto X franchise - the Moto X4 will be exclusively available on their platform. The e-commerce portal has even set up a dedicated page for the Moto X4. Besides, we are also hoping to see some launch offers being announced during the launch event of the upcoming Moto X4.

But again buoyed by the successful launches of previous generations of Moto X, Flipkart is excited to partner again with Motorola to launch another key product in their smartphone portfolio. Flipkart has already started posting a series of teasers on social media that hinted that the Moto X is as beautiful as it is strong.

However, more details on other specifications and the price of the Moto X will be revealed on 13th November as well.

Gear up to experience perfection with #MotoX4, a phone as beautiful as it's strong! Arriving on 13/11, on @Flipkart. https://t.co/I6rC1RlCWq pic.twitter.com/gFHzc9cdrF — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 7, 2017

Commenting on the exclusive partnership, Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director - Smartphones at Flipkart, said, "Flipkart's partnership with Motorola is set to achieve new heights with the exclusive launch of the Moto X. Motorola phones have always ticked the right boxes and greatly appealed to our large and growing customer base with their design and performance."

He added, "The new exclusive launch will set new benchmarks and expand shoppers' choice of phones, reinforcing our stronghold in the Indian market by increasing aspirations and setting new expectations for customers who are on the constant look-out for the best offerings within their budget."

Meanwhile, the Moto X4 was previously unveiled at IFA 2017 and we already have some idea about the device. But Motorola might have some surprise up its sleeve. We will get to know it soon.

Having said that, just to recall Moto X4 comes with a 5.2-inch full-HD LTPS IPS display with 424ppi pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core SoC, 3GB of RAM, Android 7.1 Nougat, 3000mAh battery, and both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are integrated with the phone.

Moto X4 comes with a dual rear camera setup which comprises of 12-megapixel dual autofocus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels while the secondary one is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with flash support.

The handset has a metal unibody design and packs a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button at the front. It is also equipped with a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack.