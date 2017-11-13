Moto X4 with dual rear cameras goes official in India starting from Rs. 20,999

As assured, Motorola has announced the launch of the Moto X4 in India at an event today. Well, the Moto X4 that went official in early September at the IFA 2017 show floor has been launched in India today at a price point of Rs. 23,999.

We can say that this smartphone lives up to its caption "Experience Perfection" as the Moto X4 is an impressive smartphone that has been launched with several notable features and aspects. One of the highlights is the support for the voice assistant Amazon Alexa. Also, the device features a dual camera setup at its back and is touted to capture real-time depth effect. This camera makes the Moto 4 on par with other dual camera smartphones those exist in the market.

Now, let's take a look at the various aspects of the Moto X4 and its pricing and availability over here.

Design The Moto X4 boasts of a glass and metal design that we have already seen and makes it look pretty familiar. The smartphone features a circular visor that protrudes slightly and this enclosure houses the dual camera setup. It has the IP68 certification making it water and dust resistant. The device has been launched in two color variants - Super Black and Sterling Blue. Also, there is a Gorilla Glass protection at both the front and rear of the smartphone. Specifications When it comes to the display, there is a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display. The Moto X4 makes use of a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory capacity. There is expandable storage space up to 2TB on board. The smartphone makes use of a 3000mAh battery that powers it from within. This battery supports Turbo Charging that is touted to charge the smartphone in just 15 minutes giving it up to 6 hours of usage time. Software and Connectivity The Moto X4 has been launched with Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box and we expect it to receive the Oreo update in the coming months. The connectivity aspects include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Camera The Moto X4 flaunts a dual camera setup at its rear with wide-angle lens and Dual Autofocus Pixel technology. There is a primary 12MP sensor and a secondary 8MP sensor at the rear of the Motorola smartphone. The dual camera setup can capture the depth of field information that is called bokeh mode. Also, there is Landmark Detection that will help you know the location details in the camera app. The other feature is the Face Filters that lets you add animations to the photos and videos. The other features of the camera are Object Recognition and Barcode Recognition. The front-facer is a 16MP selfie camera that has LED flash and f/2.0 aperture for a great selfie capturing experience. The selfies can be shot in panorama mode as well. Moto experiences The Moto X4 comes with several new features such as Moto Key, Quick Screenshot, and a new wireless audio streaming feature called Wireless Sound System. The Moto Key is a functionality that lets you access password-protected webpages on your laptop or PC with just a single tap. The Quick Screenshot feature lets you take a quick screenshot by tapping the display with three fingers. The Wireless Sound System gives you an option to connect the device with up to 4 wireless speakers simultaneously. Price and Availability The Moto X4 will be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart and via the Moto Hubs. The device is available in two variants - 3GB + 32GB priced at Rs. 20,999 and 4GB + 64GB priced at Rs. 22,999. The sale will debut starting from midnight today.